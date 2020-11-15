IPL 2020 | Manoj Tiwary picks Rohit Sharma as captain of his IPL XI; leaves Virat Kohli out

Now that IPL 2020 is done and dusted, each and every cricket expert is putting out their IPL XIs, much like the fans and everyone who closely followed the league, which was a big hit. Cricket expert and Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary picked his special IPL XI and left everyone surprised as he picked Rohit Sharma as the opener stating, that the MI skipper needs to be in the team for his captaincy. Rohit had made 332 runs in 12 games at 27.66 with a strike-rate under 130, with the likes of Dhawan, Kock and Mayank having a bumper season at the top, bettering his figures by some distance.