IND vs AUS | Team India members test negative for Covid-19; begin training

Members of the Indian cricket team who are a part of the tour of Australia have cleared their first mandatory Covid-19 Test and have subsequently begun training outdoors. The 32-member squad, led by skipper Virat Kohli, on the back of the conclusion of the IPL, landed in Sydney on Thursday and are currently in midst of the mandatory 14-day quarantine that they are expected to serve. Despite clearing the first mandatory Covid-19 Test, members will be required to complete all 14 days of their quarantine, during which they will be allowed to train outdoors and perform other routine tasks.