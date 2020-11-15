Fortunate to get some opportunities to bat up the order and score some runs, expresses Sean Abbott

"I certainly didn't think I'd be batting at seven (for NSW) when (a few years ago) I was going out as nightwatchman and doing Nathan Lyon's job. It just sort of happened; I worked on my batting, I got better, I got some opportunities bat up the order and scored some runs. I'm pretty fortunate that it worked out that way... they saw the way I was batting at training and they backed me in and believed in my ability to go back up the order," Abbott said as quoted by Cricbuzz.