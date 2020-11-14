Reports | BCCI Annual General Meeting to be held in December to ratify tender for new IPL franchise

Today at 10:37 AM
The BCCI is in the process of finalizing the tender process for a new team for the 2021 edition and is likely to call an Annual General Body Meeting in December to ratify the process. While a physical meeting is pretty much difficult at the moment, a change is likely to pass on the same.
With a new IPL team in the horizon and corporates pacing themselves in a race, the BCCI is in no mood to let that pass. That’s also because of the fact that the board lost some money after VIVO left the league but the decision can’t just be taken by a few board members. It further complicated the fact that according to the BCCI constitution, only an AGM can pass the idea. However, a physical meeting is difficult at the moment.
Last time, the BCCI had to cancel the AGM due to the pandemic and this time an online AGM might have to take place sooner than later. But Times of India reported that changes can be sought to the rule as long as there's required quorum.
While one team was supposed to join the bid, the BCCI is floating the idea of a tender for two franchises which will take the number of matches in the league to 94. If the decision gets ratified, a mega-auction will have to be planned post the tender of new franchises and that will open up a host of possibilities for many domestic and international players who wouldn’t otherwise get a chance.
The league will also discuss the feasibility of conducting the domestic season, albeit truncated. The board might create more groups to shorten the number of teams playing each other. A hub structure is the likeliest solution to be played in cities with multiple venues.
