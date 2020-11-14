Reports | BCCI Annual General Meeting to be held in December to ratify tender for new IPL franchise

With a new IPL team in the horizon and corporates pacing themselves in a race, the BCCI is in no mood to let that pass. That’s also because of the fact that the board lost some money after VIVO left the league but the decision can’t just be taken by a few board members. It further complicated the fact that according to the BCCI constitution, only an AGM can pass the idea. However, a physical meeting is difficult at the moment.