Reports | GMR to take over Delhi's Capitals management from JSW for next two IPL seasons

JSW has been a game changer for Delhi-based franchise in IPL with the side reaching the playoffs last year and the finals in IPL 2020. But GMR group, the other 50% stakeholders will be taking over the team for next two editions of the IPL as per the agreement between GMR and JSW.
IPL 2020 turned out to be the most successful season for Delhi Capitals as they reached the Grand Finale for the first time in 13 editions of the IPL. It was coming as they had done exceedingly well in last year's IPL as well. With a young team at its core, Delhi have taken their game to the next level. However, those in the privy of things, feel that JSW Group lies at the center of this great turnaround with their work but now it will be GMR Group back at the helm of affairs for the Delhi-based franchise for at least the next two years.
As per the agreement between GMR Group and JSW, both the stakeholders who have 50% stake each in the franchise are supposed to run the team for two years each. With JSW already having done that in the ast two years, GMR will now take over. In fact as per a report in TOI, GMR Group's Kiran Kumar Grandhi has already taken over the reins of the side.
There are reports that a mega auction is likely to take place early next year, which has left people in many quarters unhappy. IPL 2020 concluded on November 10 with Mumbai Indians winning the title for fifth time. If mega auction happens, then most of the players from the champions side will enter the auction effectively meaning that there might be a case of them being part of the champion side for just a few months.
"Does that mean those players will be considered as IPL champions for just one-and-half month? Let's say MI gets to retain just four players - Rohit, Jasprit, Hardik, Kieron. The rest can't call themselves champions after January for a title they've won in November?", say those tracking developments reported TOI.
Sources also feel that BCCI will need to have a re-look at their Media Rights Agreement if the IPL is expanded to 10 teams, which is what is being considered by the top brass of the BCCI.
"It needs to be checked if, according to the MRA, matches can only be expanded to 76 (9 teams) or can be stretched to 91 (10 teams), as against 60 (8 teams) at the moment," sources say.
"The only way to do it will be by changing the format and possibly going back to the 2011 arrangement for now," they added.
