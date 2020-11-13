Reports | GMR to take over Delhi's Capitals management from JSW for next two IPL seasons

IPL 2020 turned out to be the most successful season for Delhi Capitals as they reached the Grand Finale for the first time in 13 editions of the IPL. It was coming as they had done exceedingly well in last year's IPL as well. With a young team at its core, Delhi have taken their game to the next level. However, those in the privy of things, feel that JSW Group lies at the center of this great turnaround with their work but now it will be GMR Group back at the helm of affairs for the Delhi-based franchise for at least the next two years.