IPL 2020 | Suryakumar Yadav is Indian AB de Villiers; difficult to stop him, reckons Harbhajan Singh

Following the conclusion of IPL 2020, Harbhajan Singh has reckoned that Suryakumar Yadav is the Indian version of AB de Villiers and it is very difficult to stop him once he gets into his groove. He also added that with the calibre of shots that he has, the MI star should be in the Indian squad.

Since joining the Mumbai Indians, especially in 2018 and 2019, Suryakumar Yadav has made a name for himself, on the back of his batting calibre and a wide arsenal of shots. In 2018, the right-hander scored 512 runs before piling another 424 runs on board in the next season, to garner the interest of the selectors and the critics. This season was no different, with Suryakumar putting a show for the Mumbai Indians at No.3, where he scored 480 runs, with an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 145.01.

In particular this season, his shot-making abilities came to the fore, including his ability to swat the ball to the fine leg boundary for a six. Following another successful season, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckoned that the 30-year-old batsman is India’s own version of the South African batsman AB de Villiers. Alongside that, he also added that it is quite difficult to dismiss and stop him.

“It is difficult to stop him as he has all types of shots. He hits overs covers, plays the sweep also well, plays spin very well, plays fast bowling amazingly well. He is the Indian AB de Villiers,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

“There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav has transformed himself from being the game-changer to a primary match-winner for the Mumbai Indians. He had taken up a lot of responsibility of their batting. And it is not that he plays at the strike rate of 100, if you see his strike rate, he starts hitting from the first ball itself,” he added.

The off-spinner also opined that Suryakumar should have been picked for the Indian team for the Australia series before adding that it is only time before they pick him.

“I feel he should have been selected for the Indian team. It didn’t happen but he is not far away. He is an unbelievable player. The sort of batting Suryakumar Yadav has done, he has attracted everyone towards him.”