IND vs AUS | Zero clarity on Rohit's fitness; Suryakumar will get a chance in Australia, opines Sanjay Manjrekar 

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that there's not much clarity on Rohit Sharma's fitness and lack of information has given rise to a lot of speculations. He also added that he feels that Suryakumar Yadav will get a chance somewhere on the Australia tour as their are some injuries on such big tours.

There have been a lot of conjectures around Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury as BCCI and transparency don't go hand in hand. After Rohit Sharma was left out of the side for Australian tour due to injury, there wasn't any press release or any official information on the nature and extent of the injury. Then Rohit contradicted Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri's statement as he was stepped on to the field and was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in last few games of the recently concluded IPL season.

After which, he was added to the Test side but not limited-overs outfit against Australia. Former Indian cricketer and renowned expert, Sanjay Manjrekar feels there's no clarity whatsoever around Rohit Sharma's fitness and that's the reason behind so many speculations.

"There's zero clarity on the issue of Rohit Sharma's fitness. I am sure there must a stand of BCCI and similarly that of Rohit. And when people don't get information then speculation arise. So, I absolutely have no clarity whatsoever what's going on there," Manjrekar told Pakistani YouTube channel CricCast, reported TOI.

One of the major talking points post India's squad announcement for Australia tour has been the omission of Suryakumar Yadav, which people have taken a strong disliking to given his great run of form has coincided with average performances from the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in the IPL 2020.

But Manjrekar feels that a long tour like Australia which goes on for many months, there are a lot of players added to the side, who aren't in the original squad. He added that Rohit would play when he's fit and also reckons that Suryakumar Yadav will get his chances in Australia if someone gets injured, which does happen on long tours.

"When a team is announced for a big tour, like the one of Australia where the Indian team will be there for almost three-four months, we think that is the squad that will be playing. However, as we are talking, slowly and slowly we will get to see that, by the end of the tour, many of the players who are there in India, they would have played in Australia," said the former India batsman.

"I have no doubt that Rohit Sharma will be playing when he gets fit. Suryakumar Yadav will also get a chance somewhere on the tour as is often happens that some injuries take place and replacements are called. I think four-five players who have not been selected for the tour due to fitness or some other issues, they will be playing in the upcoming tour," he added.

The Australian tour will start with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground from November 27. The tour will have three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.