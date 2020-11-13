IND vs AUS | Once Indian players complete Quarantine, they can move around NSW, states Stuart Ayres

Today at 2:37 PM
New South Wales tourism minister Stuart Ayres has confirmed that the players will enjoy a level of freedom during their stay in Sydney and will be able to move around a bit after finishing their Quarantine. Meanwhile, Nick Hockley added that they have documented the safety measures with the BCCI.
India’s tour of Australia is not only significant for Cricket Australia from a financial perspective but also important related to looking at the full summer which will follow the Indian blueprint throughout. CA haven’t left any stone unturned to have the processes in place but there have been burn-out equations that have been spoken openly by many players during the later stages of the Indian Premier League. It might have had an adverse effect on the mental health of the players, so Australia is determined to make the series an “enjoyable” affair for the visitors.
"Once people have completed their 14-day quarantine and been cleared by NSW health they are free to move around NSW," Stuart Ayres, NSW's tourism minister, said, reported Cricbuzz.
"We need to clearly make sure that from a biosecurity perspective, we are minimizing the risk. That said, at this time, Australia is very fortunate to be one of the safest places in the world. So, once they're clear through their quarantine, we've got measures in place which are risk-weighted to ensure that everyone is kept safe, but players will enjoy a level of freedom in Australia and those are very well documented between CA and the BCCI," CA's interim CEO Nick Hockley explained further.
After leaving the Emirates in a specially-arranged chartered flight, the Indian contingent, led by Virat Kohli, have landed in Australia to kick-start their Quarantine in the bio-secure bubble created by CA. They will be allowed to practice at Blacktown International Sports Park on the outskirts of Sydney.
