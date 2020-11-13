IND vs AUS | Once Indian players complete Quarantine, they can move around NSW, states Stuart Ayres

India’s tour of Australia is not only significant for Cricket Australia from a financial perspective but also important related to looking at the full summer which will follow the Indian blueprint throughout. CA haven’t left any stone unturned to have the processes in place but there have been burn-out equations that have been spoken openly by many players during the later stages of the Indian Premier League. It might have had an adverse effect on the mental health of the players, so Australia is determined to make the series an “enjoyable” affair for the visitors.