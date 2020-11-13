IND VS AUS | Jasprit Bumrah is going to be a superstar by the time his career finishes, feels Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie has reckoned that Jasprit Bumrah has been excellent for India in all three formats and by the time he is done with his career, he is going to end up as a superstar. The former Aussie pacer has also added that despite having few ups and downs, Ishant Sharma has shown great resilience.

With the Indian Premier League coming to an end, all focus has now shifted to India’s tour of Australia, which will begin on November 27 in Sydney with the ODIs. The Test series will have a lot at stake, with the home side having their full side at the disposal unlike last time, while India will miss the services of Virat Kohli who’ll leave the country after the Pink Ball Day/Night Test in Adelaide to be with his wife for the birth of his first child.

The central focus, however, will be on the Indian Pace attack that has grown to become India’s best-ever unit in their long history thanks to the emergence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Ishant Sharma’s presence is not confirmed yet but Gillespie is not ruling out a similar showing like last time from the Indian unit.

“They all bring their different ways of doing it (bowling fast). I think the Indian pace attack now is as good as they’ve had in a long time. That’s no disrespect to the guys who came before them. But they are a fine bunch now. (Jasprit) Bumrah is going to be a superstar once his career finishes. He will go down as one of India’s greatest in all three forms of the game. There’s no doubt about that,” Gillespie told Sportstar.

“(Mohammed) Shami has been excellent. Ishant Sharma has shown what an adaptable player he is. He has had a few ups and downs but has shown real resilience. He is always trying to better himself. India should be proud of how he has stuck to his task and found ways to reinvent himself. And then you’ve got other guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi is injured at the moment. Hopefully, he will be fit soon. Umesh Yadav has added a yard of pace, hasn’t he?”

While Ishant Sharma has mastered the art of bowling length balls, unlike the formative years when he used to get carried away with the nature of the wicket, others will have to adapt sooner than later so as to accomplish the job for the second time after knocking Australia out in their own den last time. The former Aussie seamer was quick to point out that understanding the lengths are going to be really important.

“The team that gets the length of the delivery right will have an advantage. Because sometimes touring teams, when they come to Australia, take a little while to find the right lengths. They see the bounce and carry and tend to bowl short. A challenge for the Indian seamers will be to get their lengths right as soon as possible.”

The first Test of the series will begin on December 17 in Adelaide with the Indian side slated to play a practice match against the Australian A side with pink ball and under lights prior to that.