IND vs AUS | At this point, Joe Burns-David Warner combination will remain same, reveals Justin Langer

Despite Will Pucovski’s red-hot form, Justin Langer has revealed that at this point, Joe Burns and David Warner’s combination at the top of the order will continue. However, at the same time, he also credited the rise of Pucovski and Cameron Green, providing healthy competition to the team.

After being promoted to the top of the order for Victoria, Australia’s talented batsman Will Pucovski has taken opening at the top of the order in his stride, with twin double-centuries and 495 runs in his two games this season in the Sheffield Shield. While not only impressing Victoria’s head-coach Chris Rogers with his talent, the right-hander has earned a place in the Australian squad for the four-match Test series against India in the Australian summer.

Meanwhile, Australia’s current opener, Joe Burns has suffered a fall in form, with just 57 runs this season in five knocks at the top of the order, putting all kinds of pressure on the right-hander, who was stipulated to open the batting against India this summer. Australian head coach Justin Langer, however, revealed that at this point, Joe Burns and David Warner’s combination at the top of the order will continue to remain the same.

"[Will's] been amazing hasn't he, and it's exactly what we are looking for, I've said it for a very long time that we want guys who are outside of the team to bang so hard you can't ignore them. The fact is he's been so good we can't ignore him, he's been brilliant,” said Langer, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"That said I've also been consistent with the messaging that last summer we loved the combination of Joe Burns and David Warner, they have a real synergy, so at this point I'd say that will remain the same,” he added.

Langer, who previously was part of Western Australian setup admitted that fellow WA batsman Cameron Green has done amazingly well, with a real statement through runs to put pressure on the first team for a place. However, Langer continued to be a firm believer of ‘continuity,’ something that has been a theme of his stint with the Australian team.

"Will Pucovski is doing everything humanly possible to play the first Test. But that's what we have to weigh up. We should never underestimate the job the guys have done to get us to where we are. We went through a period when there were lots of ins and outs, and in my view we should back the guys in there. That can change, but it's a pretty strong philosophy to stick to."

"I wouldn't say it's a bat-off. Joe Burns has done really well for us. Will Pucovski, we are really looking forward to seeing how he steps up to Australia A. It will be great to see him play against India, a new step up for him, so it's an exciting time. Competition is healthy,” he concluded.