England-South Africa series under doubt as CSA Leader advises caution

CSA members, in the council meeting on Friday, will take a final call on the already-confirmed series between England and South Africa, creating uncertainty with days to go. As per the itinerary, England are due to arrive on Monday and will take on the hosts in six white-ball internationals.
With the schedule for the tour already out and teams for both sides already announced, it should have been easy peasy for everyone, especially in the face of Cricket South Africa announcing a bumper summer calendar. However, throwing a spanner in the works, former Constitutional Court judge Zak Yacoob said in a press conference on Friday that the decision could hang on the outcome of a CSA members council meeting.
"I don't know what the thinking is in England, but I have no doubt that if the members council doesn't take a proper decision this evening England will probably be seriously discouraged from coming," Yacoob told a press conference.
South Africa sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had appointed Yacoob to lead the proposed interim board on October 30, the members council wrote to Mthethwa rejecting the board. That irked the sports minister, who claimed that the rejection might lead to CSA losing rights to use the country's name.
As reported by Cricbuzz, England are not fussed by the development and are due to arrive on Monday.
