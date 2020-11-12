VIDEO | ‘Gentleman’ Tim Paine lashes his gloves after ‘dubious’ LBW decision against him

The Indian Premier League is done and the whole country is awaiting for Team India’s clash against Australia Down Under. At the other side, the Australians are warming up for the tour in sublime fashion, with their new stars Cameron Green and Will Pucovski putting on a show with the bat for Western Australia and Victoria respectively. However, at the other end, where the Australian Test stars are playing, there was plenty of disappointment.

In the first innings, New South Wales were bowled out for a lowly 64, which put Tasmania as the favourites to get all the points from the encounter. However, that is exactly where they took the game lightly despite scoring 239 runs in the first innings and having a huge lead over NSW. In NSW’s second innings, a huge hundred from Nick Larkin and Moises Henriques followed by a counter-attacking 86 from Mitchell Starc put NSW in the driving seat, at 522/6.

However, as it was expected that Peter Neville would allow Starc to get to the three-figure mark, the skipper declared the innings, leading to Starc showing his frustration. In Tasmania’s run-chase, they were reduced to 21/2 before Mathew Wade and Peter Siddle bailed them out of trouble. However, once they were both out, at 153/4, a collapse was on the cards.

Batting alongside Riley Meredith to save the game, the Australian skipper Tim Paine was struggling to find momentum. After nearly batting out for 34 deliveries, the right-hander was adjudged LBW on a Starc delivery. Unhappy with the decision, Paine, who is always known to be a gentleman on his way back to the pavilion hurled and lashed his gloves against the roof. Surely, it is a sign of things to come this Australian summer. Eventually, NSW won the game by 145 runs, in what was a survival from the jaws of death.