Test captaincy is a dream come true, expresses Babar Azam 

In the last few years, Babar Azam has stepped up the ladder steadfastly with his exploits with the bat. He first emerged as a limited-overs batting sensation and then proved his calibre in the longest format. And now, pretty much like Virat Kohli arguably, he will not only be the best batsman of the team across formats but also be leading the country in all of them. The 26-year-old Azam recalled his time as a ball picker in Test matches and stated that its a dream come true for him to lead Pakistan in Test cricket. He also thanked PCB for having faith in him as captain.