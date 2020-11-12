Test captaincy is a dream come true, expresses Babar Azam 

Today at 11:03 AM
PCB recently appointed Babar Azam as the Test captain of the country and this is a dream come true, professed Babar as he took over the captaincy from Azhar Ali. Arguably, the finest batsman of the team across formats, Babar will now be leading the Men in Green in all the formats at the top level.
In the last few years, Babar Azam has stepped up the ladder steadfastly with his exploits with the bat. He first emerged as a limited-overs batting sensation and then proved his calibre in the longest format. And now, pretty much like Virat Kohli arguably, he will not only be the best batsman of the team across formats but also be leading the country in all of them. The 26-year-old Azam recalled his time as a ball picker in Test matches and stated that its a dream come true for him to lead Pakistan in Test cricket. He also thanked PCB for having faith in him as captain.
"I remember being a ball picker in a Test match and at that time I thought what an honour it would be to play for Pakistan. The dream has come true and I thank the PCB for showing faith in me as a captain as well," Babar Azam said in a video message released by the PCB, reported Sportstar.
Babar took over the reins from Azhar Ali and will start his tenure with two-match Test series against New Zealand. He asserted that he won't hesitate in taking advice from senior players like former captains Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to become a better leader.
"I have played under and learnt a lot from Azhar and Sarfaraz. And I will definitely seek their advice and pick up things from their mindset which will help me become a good Test captain," he said
One of the most difficult things in Pakistan cricket for a leader is to take seniors and juniors into confidence and help them play their best cricket together unitedly. And Babar is also aiming at forming a good relationship and taking everyone together for the upcoming tour.
"The team has gelled well in white ball cricket and I am optimistic we can do well on the coming tour. My aim is to go along with seniors and young players."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.