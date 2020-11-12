Reports | Indian team to wear Navy Blue retro jersey for Australia series

Today at 9:12 AM
According to a report on Outlook, the Indian Cricket Team will wear a new Navy Blue Retro jersey for the white-ball series against Australia, starting on November 27 in Sydney. The news came after Cricket Australia announced a specially-designed Indigenous jersey for their men’s team.
With no official communication yet on the issue of MPL being India’s new apparel partner, replacing Nike, another news came to the fore that is sure to put many people to a nostalgic mode. India will wear a new jersey for the limited-overs matches -- three ODIs and as many T20s - with a Navy Blue shade, unlike a conventional sky blue colour. Outlook reported the same but the official confirmation is yet to arrive.
Yesterday, CA unveiled the design for the Australian men's cricket team who will follow the lead of the national women's side to wear an Indigenous shirt for their T20I series against India. The initiative is a collaboration between ASICS and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen who are central to the sport's recent efforts to recognise and encourage the involvement of Indigenous Australians in cricket.
The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, have already left for Down Under last night and will serve a mandatory Quarantine period in the bio-secure bubble created by Cricket Australia in Sydney. The team will play two ODIs at the venue before playing the last ODI and the first T20I in Canberra’s Manuka Oval. They will subsequently play their last two 20-over matches in Sydney before playing a Day/Night Pink Ball Test match in Adelaide, starting December 17.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.