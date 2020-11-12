PCB appoints Younis Khan as batting coach till 2022 T20 WC

After being part of the Pakistan coaching set-up for the England series, Younis Khan has been appointed as batting coach on a full-time basis until the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan feels his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen in the Pakistan set-up.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Younis Khan in the role of Pakistan's batting coach until the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. A few months back, he was part of the team that toured England as the batting coach, after which PCB was left impressed with his invaluable batting insights and support to the Pakistan batsmen. PCB also appointed former Pakistan spinner Arshad Khan as the bowling coach of the women's team for one year.

Younis' first full-time assignment will begin with the upcoming tour of New Zealand for which Babar Azam has been appointed as the new Test skipper. When not with the team, Younis will be stationed at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance in Karachi, where he will accompany his former teammate and another Pakistan legend Mohammed Yousuf.

The right-hander, who has 10,099 Test, 7,249 ODI and 442 T20I runs to his credit, stated that he's pleased and honoured to be given the batting coach role and would look to continue his work on the important New Zealand tour. He also asserted that he's particularly happy with the fact that his work will also extend to domestic cricket and also demanded patience from the fans before results start coming in.

"I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis. I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand," said Younis Khan, reported Cricbuzz.

"I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills. However, I want to remind all fans and followers that there is a process to achieve excellence and while some improvements can be noticed quickly, this will require lots of hard work, perseverance and patience before the required skills are embedded and start producing consistent results,"

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was delighted to have secured services of Younis Khan as Pakistan's batting coach, who he feels will add a lot of value to the national team.

"The feedback we received about Younis' impact in a short period of time in England was excellent. His work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen who have either recently broken into the national side or are knocking on the door of international cricket," Wasim said.

"The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan's expertise and skills when he's not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills. This is part of the PCB's strategy to appoint highly-qualified and respected coaches across all major centres of the country so that we can start producing cricketers who can represent Pakistan with distinction."