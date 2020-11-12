NZ vs WI | Roston Chase named Windies Test vice-captain; Pooran to continue as deputy in T20Is

West Indies leading spinning all-rounder Roston Chase has been appointed as the new Test vice-captain of the side for the series against New Zealand. On the other hand, hard hitting batsman Nicholas Pooran will continue as deputy in T20Is for the Kiwi tour starting November 27.

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase has replaced senior opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, as the new deputy to Jason Holder in the longer format of the game. Brathwaite was Windies' vice-captain in the last series that West Indies played against England, which they lost 1-2. Brathwaite had a terrible time in Tests last year where he averaged merely 16.82 while against England too, he had a middling series. For Chase, he scored 157 runs at 26.17 and picked up 10 wickets at 34 against the Three Lions and has been one of the most reliable Test players for Windies.

Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, who was impressive in the IPL 2020 and played some great cameos, will continue as vice-captain in T20Is for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, starting November 27. Windies' chief selector, Roger Harper stated that he will continue in his role as vice-captain while Chase with his 'tactical awareness and purposeful approach' will be deputy to Holder in Tests.

"Nicholas Pooran continues in the role of vice-captain of the T20I Team for the tour of New Zealand. He was first named vice-captain for this format for the series against Afghanistan in 2019," Cricket Windies' chief selector, Roger Harper, said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"Roston Chase has been appointed vice captain of the West Indies Test Team for this tour of New Zealand. He is an experienced player who is tactically aware and very purposeful in his approach to the game.

"He is readily willing to offer advice and discuss ideas with his fellow players and the coaches and I think will offer good leadership support to captain Jason Holder both on and off the field," he added.

Pooran feels that it will be a good opportunity for him to grow his game and would look to continue sharing his knowledge.

"I see this as another opportunity to learn and grow in the game. I was vice- captain for the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, so this is continuation of that work. It's always good to share your knowledge as we look to continue the winning mentality," Pooran said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

On his elevation to Test vice-captaincy, Chase opined that he sees this as a big honor and will continue supporting Jason Holder so that the team achieves great things.

"I have been making strides in Test cricket since my debut back in 2016 and I see this new role as vice-captain as an honor. It is just for me to try and carry on and try to achieve great things for West Indies," Chase said.

"It is all about offering support to the captain, coach and other players as we try to plan strategy and put more wins on the board," he added.

The three-match T20I series will kick start from November 27 in Auckland, with Mount Maunganui hosting the next two games on November 29 and 30 respectively. It will be followed by two Tests, which are scheduled to be played from December 3-7 in Hamilton and from December 11-15 in Wellington.