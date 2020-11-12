Mind-blowing to think Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t played for India yet, exclaims Tom Moody

Suryakumar Yadav not finding a spot in the Indian team ended up being a hot topic of discussion after the Sunil Joshi-led Indian selection committee announced teams for the tour Down Under. Yadav, too, replied back in his own style with even better batting after that, scoring a total of 480 runs from 16 matches with four half-centuries. Tom Moody was awestruck with the approach shown by the Mumbaikar, saying it is a real surprise that he hasn’t played for India yet.

“Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians , coming at No. 3, it is just mind-blowing to think that this guy has not represented his country. He bats with great grace, control and he seems to do it without breaking a sweat. To me, he’s a real class act,” Moody said in a video on ESPNCricinfo.

While Yadav has been ignored by the selectors, Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly have thrown their weight behind the man from Chembur who has been consistency personified in the last three editions of the league. Gautam Gambhir recently claimed that KKR were wrong in letting Yadav go in 2018 despite the youngster showing a lot of spark for the side during his stay there.

“My player of the tournament would be Suryakumar Yadav, because he batted at No. 3 which is a very crucial position and the way he batted. It’s not only about runs, it’s not because he is part of a champion team. It’s just the way he got those runs - with fluency. It was just sheer class and that’s why he is the player for me,” said Gambhir on ESPNCricinfo.