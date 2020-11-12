Matter of great honour for BCCI to host 2021 T20 World Cup in India, expresses Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has expressed that it is a matter of great honour for BCCI to host the 2021 T20 World Cup in India while also adding that cricketers would be excited to play in India. Ganguly also revealed that he is looking forward to playing his part as an administrator for the prestigious event.

After the 2020 T20 World Cup was postponed, owing to the spread of COVID-19 around the world, the T20 event was postponed to 2022, with the 2021 T20 World Cup set to be played in India. 2022 would mark the comeback of ICC events in the country, with the last event in the country four years ago with the T20 World Cup, where West Indies won the tournament.

However, this time around, the BCCI are spearheaded by Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, who would be administering the global event. Ganguly in an official ICC release expressed that it is a matter of great pride and honour for BCCI to host the global event in 2021, after a five-year gap.

“It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987 and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket-loving country,” said Ganguly in an official ICC release, reported Hindustan Times.

In this edition, however, 16 teams from across the world would take part, including Papua New Guinea, who qualified for the global tournament. Apart from that, there would be other global teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies for the event scheduled for October-November.

“I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event,” he added.

As per ESPNCricinfo reports, Sri Lanka and UAE are two countries that are kept as back-up venues for the event, in case the COVID situation in India does not change. BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah also stated that BCCI would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the tournament goes ahead as per schedule.

"The BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this showpiece event is taken care of. While we are determined to provide a rich cricket-viewing experience, I would also like to assure the ICC and member boards that India is known for its warm hospitality and we will make you feel at home,” said Jay Shah.