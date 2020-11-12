IPL 2020 | Emergence of youngsters the best part of the season, opines Brett Lee

IPL is a theatre of dreams and this year too many young stars emerged from the big stage, which Brett Lee reckons was the highlight of the season for him. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, T Natarajan and Varun Chakravarthy became household names with their great performances.

Every year IPL comes and leaves everyone spellbound with the vast talent pool and there can't be a better exposure for youngsters than sharing the big stage with or against the most prominent players in the world. In fact, SRH's T Natarajan and KKR's Varun Chakravarthy were so impressive that they earned maiden India call-ups with their performances. Not to forget how young openers Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad left their mark while Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Tewatia did a commendable job. Uncapped players Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were also among the best batsmen.

Former Australian cricketer and renowned cricket expert, Brett Lee also reckoned that emergence of youngsters was the highlight for him in the IPL 2020 edition.

“It’s been incredible. It’s been hard with no fans, but to me, the best part of this season has been the young Indian players coming through,” said Lee on the Star Sports show Cricket Live, reported Hindustan Times.

The former fast bowler named Devdutt Padikkal and Rahul Tewatia as two stand-out youngsters from the season. Lee was also impressed with Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers, which had the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who hunted in pair and helped DC sail through to the playoffs.

“The Devdutt Padikkals, the Tewatias... We have seen the Delhi Capitals play some really good cricket, so, I will say the fast bowlers too, but I will always say the fast bowlers,” Lee added.

Padikkal was awarded the Emerging Player of IPL 2020 for making 473 runs including five half-centuries in 15 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Rahul Tewatia was Rajasthan Royals' middle-order star with his batting exploits in the cash-rich league, most remarkably, against Kings XI Punjab, where he hit five sixes against Sheldon Cottrell in an over, in the early part of the season.