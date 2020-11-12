IND vs AUS | Impressive Will Pucovski, Cameron Green secure national call-up for red-ball cricket

On the back of their exploits in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Will Pucovski and Cameron Green have been rewarded by Cricket Australia with Test call-up for the all-important series against India. Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser have also been named in the Tim Paine-led side.

The much-awaited Australian summer will kick off with the ODI series between two powerhouses of the sport in Sydney on November 27 after which the caravan will move to Canberra before returning back to Sydney once again. The two white-ball series will give way to the eagerly-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will begin with a Day-Night Test in Adelaide from December 17.

While India have already announced their squad in one go for all three formats, Australia held their cards for another round of Shield Cricket and upon its conclusion on Wednesday, they announced a strong 17-man squad with Tim Paine as captain. Will Pucovski who has taken the Shield by storm with 495 runs at an average of 247.5 in the opening rounds is expected to open alongside Warner but an out-of-form Joe Burns, who recorded scores of 7, 29, 0, 10, 11, will have a crack in the A match to stake his claim.

"What we saw in the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield were a number of players performing exceptionally well. Two of those many standout players were, of course, Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent,” National selector Trevor Hohns said Thursday, reported Cricbuzz.

"Will's record-breaking start to the summer has been exceptional. His ability to show such patience is something which stands him in good stead for Test cricket and he is in rare company with two double centuries to start the summer. We very much look forward to Will developing further on the international stage," National selector Trevor Hohns said on Thursday, reported Cricbuzz.

Western Australia all-rounder Cameron Green scored a career-best 197 against New South Wales after returning from a serious back injury and will have a strong case for himself. Last week, he was named in the white-ball teams for the series against India.

"Cameron (Green) has already won selection in the white ball squad and continues that in joining the Test squad. He is a wonderful young talent who has great potential to become an all-rounder of substance over time. His batting alone has demanded his place in the squad," Hohns said.

While Tim Paine will lead the side, Pat Cummins will be the sole deputy to Tim Paine - an aberration from the multiple leadership theory in Australian cricket. Although that can be seen as relegation for Travis Head, Hohns threw his support behind the South Australian, saying Head is still an integral part of the set-up.

"As was the case with the white ball side we have reverted to a traditional leadership model of captain and vice-captain now we have a settled and in-form group of experienced players. Travis (Head) remains an important member of the senior leadership group and has been integral in the recent success of the side which is now ranked as the best Test team in the world. He has been a great support to Tim and is a very experienced leader," Hohns added.