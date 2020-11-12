Delhi Capitals will dominate next few years like CSK did in the past, reckons Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has reckoned that the young Delhi Capitals will dominate the next few IPL just like how CSK used to do in the early 2010s with their squad. He also was mighty impressed by skipper Shreyas Iyer but admitted that the team needs a quality finisher and a leg-spinner in the setup.

At one point in the tournament, Delhi Capitals looked like they were racing away with the IPL title, with seven wins out of their first nine encounters. However, once their victory run came to a halt, it was a really struggling Delhi side that scratched their way through to the play-off stage, with them needing a win in their last encounter against RCB to make it to the playoffs.

In the playoffs, Delhi managed just the one win against SRH, as they faltered to two losses against MI, including in the final. Following the season, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan reckoned that Delhi Capitals side, captained by Shreyas Iyer would go on to dominate next few editions of the IPL just like how CSK used to do in the early 2010s.

“I see the Delhi Capitals in the next few years like CSK used to be earlier. They used to dominate and win a lot of matches. But now you will see the Delhi Capitals dominate for the next few years,” Pathan said on the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports, reported Hindustan Times.

“They have given themselves a very good chance by choosing a very good team and preparing a very good core. They have a very good captain. They have a couple of South African pacemen who bowl very fast,” he added.

However, despite the team finishing second next to the dominant Mumbai Indians side, the southpaw felt the need for the franchise to look in the market for a good finisher, lack of which has cost them several games. With Pant’s teetering form, the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Shimron Hetmyer, who has not done justice.

“They have to work on two things. If they can get a good finisher, whether he is an Indian or overseas. I still feel they have a small problem. They rely a lot on Shimron Hetmyer and Stoinis has also done very well to a certain extent but if one more batsman supports them, then this team will become even stronger,” he added.

Another aspect that severely cost them in their run to the final was the lack of an experienced spin-bowling option after Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament. Pravin Dubey, who replaced Mishra showcased his talent but wasn’t quite successful enough for the franchise.

“And along with that I feel a good wrist-spinner, who is preferably Indian on whom they can invest. If they can find a good player like that, these two players, then this team will become even more dangerous."