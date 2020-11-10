Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals to win their fifth IPL title

Today at 12:29 AM
Mumbai beat maiden-finalists Delhi after the Capitals set a low target of 157 for the defending champions. Delhi suffered a top-order collapse thanks to Trent Boult (3/30) while Mumbai's skipper Rohit Sharma registered a 64 to help his team win decisively. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.
Thi5 team
Rohit lifts the #Dream11IPL 2020 trophy 💙💙💙💙💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020
No IPL from tomorrow
7:30 PM from tomorrow onwards. pic.twitter.com/CR3bpiGtl8— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 10, 2020
The real king of good times
Daddy Hardik is bringing it home for baby Agastya 🏆💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MIChampion5 #Believe🖐🏼 #MIvDC #Dream11IPLFinal @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/DdkAXAYYU6— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020
God's own team
Mumbai Mumbai 🏆— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2020
Well done @mipaltan!#IPLfinal #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/YR5ydsCRqR
What a moment
Five time IPL CHAMPIONS @mipaltan 👏👏#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/tBI6xF1J2E— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
High 5
Congratulations @mipaltan @ImRo45 and entire team for winning the 5th 🏆.. Outstanding— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2020
Best T20 side in the world
Most IPL wins by Team:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 10, 2020
Mumbai Indians - 5
Most IPL wins by Player:
Rohit Sharma - 6
Most IPl wins by Captain:
Rohit Sharma - 5
How can we forget this guy
In one year span Devdutt Padikkal won— Sai (@akakrcb6) November 10, 2020
> Orange cap in KPL
> Orange cap in SMAT
> Orange cap in Vijaya Hazare
> Emerging player of the Season - IPL pic.twitter.com/BMUg5q3Pe5
