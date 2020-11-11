IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli becomes a competitive beast once he steps on field, reveals Adam Zampa

On the field, Virat Kohli ’s aggressive nature and a competitive attitude are well-documented, even when he is on the field with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore . Most famously this season, Kohli’s argument with the umpire after a decision was given against the team, made him infuriate at the umpires.

Another such instance popped up when Navdeep Saini won them the game against Mumbai Indians earlier in the tournament, which only goes on to show his nature on the field. However, having seen him on the pitch and outside it, Adam Zampa has revealed that the Indian skipper is a competitive beast on the field while he has a chilled-out attitude away from the field.

“He’s the kind of guy (that) as soon as he walks across that line, he’s a competitive beast. I saw it first-hand playing with him, there’s two different versions of him and that’s the weight of expectation he has on himself to perform for India. But when he’s off the field he’s a lovely guy and very chilled out,” Zampa said on The Unplayable Podcast, reported Hindustan Times.

Incidentally, the leg-spinner was roped in by the franchise after Kane Richardson pulled out days before the start of the IPL season. Having last played in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant, Zampa in his limited role got two wickets for the franchise in his three appearances this season. He also added that Kohli outside the field is one of the most chilled guys with whom he has shared a dressing room.