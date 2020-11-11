IPL 2020 | Remember Mumbai requesting a trade for Rashid Khan 2 years ago, reveals Tom Moody

Today at 9:58 AM
Former SRH coach Tom Moody has revealed that Mumbai Indians had requested the trade for Rashid Khan 2 years ago, highlighting that no other franchise would have the courage to do so. He added that Mumbai is the most active in terms of seeking trade opportunities, trying to get the impossible trades.
Over the years, Mumbai Indians have given a masterclass to the other franchises on player trades and this season was no different, where they had added Trent Boult from Delhi to their team before the start of the season and the rest is history. Boult destroyed oppositions with the new ball up front, picking early wickets in almost every game and then, did the same while coming to bowl in the death overs, totalling his wicket tally to 25 wickets in 15 matches.
Former SRH coach Tom Moody revealed a trade story of Mumbai Indians, where they had requested a trade for SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan and asserted that no other franchise would have the courage to do so.
“I remember them (Mumbai Indians), it may have been 2 years ago, requesting a trade for Rashid Khan. I mean come on! No other franchise had the gumption or bravado to be able to knock on the door and say look we’d like to get a trade for Rashid Khan - that’s like okay I’m sure you do so does the rest of the world,” Moody reveals in a video of ESPNcricinfo.
Moody further insisted that Mumbai has been one of the most active teams when it comes to seeking trade opportunities as they keep knocking on the doors of the franchises to ask for the players they require, always trying to improve their team even if that’s by little. He praised Mumbai’s courage to ask for impossible trades from other franchises.
“What I’ve found through my experience over the last few years in the IPL is that Mumbai Indians is probably one of the most active teams in regards to seeking trade opportunities. They are not afraid to knock on your doors and ask for ridiculous. And they keep knocking on the door and if they keep doing that to seven other franchises, they are eventually going to get what they want. It might not be their first option but they’ll definitely get something which will make them whether it be 2% or 5% better, it will make them better,” he said.
“So they have the ambition and the front to be able to continue to knock on other franchises’ doors and try to get the trades that seem impossible.”
