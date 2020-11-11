IPL 2020 | It was a defining season for Ravindra Jadeja as power-hitter, reckons Shane Watson

Shane Watson, who recently retired from all formats of cricket, has reckoned that it was a defining season for Ravindra Jadeja as CSK’s power-hitter in a finisher role for the southpaw. From the franchise's perspective, Watson stated that it’s going to be exciting times for the players and the fans.

While CSK somehow managed to finish seventh, one above Rajasthan Royals, their season was haunted by the poor cricket that they played, starting from the second encounter against the Royals. Eventually, by the second half of the tournament, they found themselves in a dire spot, just steps away from being eliminated for the first time from the tournament.

However, even in the poor season, there were a few positives for the franchise, with a new role for their seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who assumed the role of a finisher for the franchise, in the absence of power-hitters. In his new role, the left-handed batsman scored 232 runs, at an average of 46.40 and a strike-rate of 171.85, including winning them the game against KKR later in the season. Former CSK opener Shane Watson reckoned that it was a defining season for Jadeja, the power-hitter.

“It was a disappointing season but there were a few shining lights. Faf du Plessis at the top of the order was just awesome, he is one of the best people you could meet in your life. Another stand-out was Jadeja, he scored at an amazing strike-rate. This season defines Jadeja as the power-hitter, to do that consistently as he did was just amazing and he’s put so much time into developing that aspect of his game,” said Watson on his YouTube show.

Alongside that, Watson also credited the young Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order, where he showcased his prowess towards the end of the tournament while English all-rounder Sam Curran proved his worth from the first game of the tournament, both as a bowler and a batsman.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad, the last three games, three fifties, to see the way he was scoring runs and be so composed like he was, was brilliant. He’s incredibly skilled and young cricketer as well, exciting times for CSK moving forward. From the bowling perspective, Sam Curran picked up crucial wickets, Deepak Chahar too got his form and swung the ball nicely. The exciting thing about CSK is that we are in good hands,” he added.

Importantly, for the franchise going into the 2021 IPL season, the Australian all-rounder stated that it is going to be an incredible journey for the franchise, who are well led by Stephen Fleming, as the coach and MS Dhoni as the skipper. He added that it is going to be exciting teams for them as they aim to rebuild the setup.

“It is going to be incredibly well led by Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni, charging the team forward. Who knows what is going to happen, mega auction or roll-over for the guys. It’s an incredible franchise, right from the top, from Mr Srinivasan, who has done an incredible job to build such an amazing environment and a franchise. Exciting times for CSK players and the fans.”