IPL 2020 Final | Shreyas Iyer is a brilliant player, captain and person, states Ricky Ponting

In his third season with the Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting managed to land the sucker punch once again, this time, by doing one better than the last. The Capitals reached the final for the first-time, the only original franchise to have never been there, but lost out to the defending champions who secured their fifth IPL title. Ricky Ponting, post match, hailed the winners for their campaign but singled out his skipper for showing courage and fortitude after an initial collapse.