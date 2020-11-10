IPL 2020 Final | Delhi will see to it that we will lift the trophy next year, professes Shreyas Iyer

Reaching their first IPL final, Delhi Capitals were facing one of the giants in the IPL history, a side which had rampantly won four titles against some of the best-assembled squads in IPL history, Mumbai Indians . However, after being reduced to 22/3, the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant put on a blissful counter-attacking partnership, where they took on the MI bowling attack in a ruthless fashion, with a 96-run partnership.

However, they were at least 20 runs short of a good target, as a dominant Mumbai Indians side brushed aside the Delhi bowling attack, in a five-wicket victory. In the post-match presentation, the young Delhi skipper Iyer professed that they will see to it that they lift the IPL trophy next year.

“Winning the IPL would have been better, but we will see to it that we lift the trophy next year. I would like to thank our fans, and we're thankful for all the support that has been showered on us throughout the season,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation.

In particular, the young skipper also credited their coach, Ricky Ponting, for being a constant presence in the dressing room, motivating the team from time to time. He also added that the Australian coach gave plenty of freedom to the players to express themselves. Iyer stated that IPL is one of the toughest leagues to play and is really proud of his boys for putting on a show in the tournament to reach the final.