IPL 2020 | Delhi wouldn’t have traded Trent Boult if they knew IPL was in UAE, states Virender Sehwag

“Trent Boult is not the only player which Delhi Capitals have let go of. They let AB de Villiers go who has done wonders for Royal Challengers Bangalore. When they play against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they let go of David Warner. When they play against Kings XI Punjab, they let Glenn Maxwell go. There are too many players which Delhi bought, and created and then they let go. Trent Boult is one of them,” Sehwag added.