IPL 2020 | Biggest loss KKR has ever had is letting Suryakumar Yadav go, insists Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has insisted that Suryakumar Yadav is the biggest loss that Kolkata Knight Riders have had in 13 years as such Indian talent is hard to come by. He praised the leadership qualities of the Mumbaikar and claimed that Suryakumar is a selfless guy ready to bat at any batting position.

The Rohit Sharma-led side lifted their fifth IPL trophy beating Delhi almost one-sided by 5 wickets, capping off their dominating season on a high. One of the most impressive things about their run has been them coming together to perform as a team. They have not relied on any single player to do the bidding for them and have found match-winners in almost each of the players who featured in the playing eleven. However, the most noticeable of those performances has been Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant batting display at number 3. Scoring 480 runs in 16 matches, the second-most for MI this year behind Quinton de Kock, SKY grabbed the opportunity to bat with both hands, rescuing his team multiple times this season.

Before joining MI in 2018, Suryakumar spent four seasons with KKR, where he could score only 608 runs. However, his fortunes changed drastically since coming on board with MI as he piled up 512 runs in his first season and then, followed it up with 424 more the year later. Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir insisted that SKY has been KKR’s biggest loss in their entire IPL journey. He also praised the leadership qualities that the Mumbaikar possesses.

“You’ve got to criticize some of the franchise as well. Suryakumar Yadav is not easily earned by Mumbai Indians. It’s probably the biggest loss KKR has ever had in 13 years,” Gambhir said in a video uploaded by ESPNcricinfo.

“Someone who was young came into KKR played for 4 years obviously couldn’t get the number where he should have batted at because of whatever batting lineup we had at that time. Manish Pandey was batting at number 3, but he was batting at number 6 or 7. But then, KKR could have easily built a side around Suryakumar Yadav. He was the Vice-Captain when I was leaving the side. Made him the vice-captain so there’s an easy transition. I could see the leadership quality which SKY had,” Gambhir said.

Highlighting the selfless nature of SKY, Gambhir stated that the former Kolkata batsmen never declined any batting position. SKY’s selfless nature was on display in the final as well when he sacrificed his wicket for his skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Very selfless guy - you make him bat at number 6 or you make him bat at number 7, he can bat at any number, there will never be a long phase that yes you wanted bat at number 3. That is the kind of players you want. That is the kind of culture built-in Mumbai Indians. For me, the biggest loss KKR has ever had is letting SKY go because you don’t get Indians players with that kind of talent,” Gambhir added.