Honestly believe Indian cricket will be better off with Rohit as T20 captain, opines Michael Vaughan

After another impressive display as captain, Michael Vaughan has opined that he honestly believes Indian cricket will be better off with Rohit Sharma as the T20 skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He also added that giving up captaincy means Kohli can get another 2-3 years more of cricket.

Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, India might have one of the best win-rate percentages but their lack of success on the International front has been a worrying state. In a similar time frame, Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the best skippers in the country, leading Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL titles in eight years as the captain of the franchise. Alongside that, tactically too, the opening batsman has earned all plaudits with the way he has led the franchise since he took over, handling some of the best talents in the country.

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has been a strong supporter of Rohit’s captaincy methods, which has led to success, so much so he opined that he honestly believes that Indian cricket will be better off with Rohit as the skipper of the T20 side. However, at the same time, he added that with the home T20 World Cup coming up, appointing the Nagpur-born cricketer as the captain would give India an edge over the others.

“I’m not picking on Virat Kohli at all, I honestly believe that the Indian cricket will be better off with Rohit Sharma as the captain. I say this because it would free up Kohli and would allow him to take more responsibility in the other formats. I honestly think that for Virat himself, it’s not an admittance of failure but what’s best for the Indian team,” said Vaughan on Cricbuzz’s post-match show.

India would be in a better position to win the T20 World Cup next year with Rohit as the skipper. I would get battered for that because it’s not criticising Kohli but figuring out the right formula for Indian cricket,” he added.

The former English opener also stated that having Rohit as the captain might also free up Kohli’s responsibilities, which would ensure that he could go on to play two-three more years of international cricket. Alongside that, Vaughan believes that giving the captaincy to Rohit might ensure that India have a shot at winning the tournament in a convincing manner, with the opener knowing very well how to manage people and dressing rooms.

“Ya I mean, you have to ensure that your standard is up to it as well as a leader. The art is how you deal with people, so much talk about tactics, bowling changes but the biggest challenge is to manage people,” he said

“Virat does a great job in Test cricket, in 50 overs cricket, he has done well enough but in T20 cricket, looking at it as an outsider, I would really want Rohit to skipper, a person who knows well enough to lead India in the shortest format and have a shot at winning the tournament. If Virat gives up captaincy, it might also give him extra 2-3 years of international cricket, which would benefit India and it would give India a better chance of winning the World Cup,” he concluded,” he concluded.