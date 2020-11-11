From Stoinis’ A+ to Glenn Maxwell’s F: Grading every overseas signing who took part in IPL 2020

In a perfect world, somewhere, we just express our gratitude for the IPL taking place and move on but, unfortunately, we don’t live in one, meaning scrutiny is what is the need of the hour. We, here at SportsCafe, have decided to rate and slate every overseas signing that partook in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings

Josh Hazlewood (INR 2 crore)

Numbers: 1 wkt in 3 games @ ER 6.40

Assessment: Unlucky to not have played more games. Did the job asked of him in the ones he did and did not put a foot wrong all tournament.

Grade: B+

Sam Curran (INR 5.50 crore)

Numbers: 13 wickets 13 games @ ER 8.19; 136 runs @ SR 131.91

Assessment: Outstanding, prime contender for the ‘signing of the season’. Proved to be a cutting edge with both bat and ball and, if anything, was under-utilized by the franchise.

Grade: A

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch (INR 4 core)

Numbers: 268 runs in 12 innings @ avg 22.33 and SR 111.20

Assessment: Dreadful and uninspiring. Unlike Curran, a contender for the ‘worst signing of the season’. Made no impact in any game and turned out to be a burden to the side.

Grade: E

Chris Morris (INR 10 crore)

Numbers: 11 wkts in 9 innings @ ER 6.63

Assessment: Started the tournament in indomitable fashion but lost steam, confidence and consistency with time. Threatened to justify price tag but ultimately ended up having just a decent season.

Grade: C+

Dale Steyn (INR 2 crore)

Numbers: 1 wicket in 3 inns @ ER 11.40

Assessment: Looked out of depth right from ball one. Turned out to be a punching bag and the weakest link in RCB’s bowling unit.

Grade: F

Isuru Udana (INR 50 Lakh)

Numbers: 8 wickets in 10 inns @ ER 9.72

Assessment: Despite being a tad inconsistent, showed plenty of heart and grit and proved more than handy on slow UAE wickets. Fit seamlessly into RCB’s attack but, again, was not quite used effectively by the skipper.

Grade: C-

Josh Phillipe (INR 20 lakh)

Numbers: 78 runs in 5 inns @ avg 19.50 and SR 101.29

Assessment: Was better than his numbers suggest and showed spark that could potentially translate into fireworks in the future. Still too raw; needs experience. Again, was hard-done-by by the management.

Grade: D+

Adam Zampa (replacement for Kane Richardson)

Numbers: 2 wkts in 3 inns @ ER 8.36

Assessment: Looked a genuine threat in all games and thrived bowling in tandem with Chahal. Deserved to play at least a half-a-dozen more games but was forced to sit out due to team combination. A reputation-boosting cameo, nevertheless.

Grade: B

Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile (INR 8.00 crore)

Numbers: 5 wkts in 7 inns @ ER 7.92

Assessment: Struggled with fitness, confidence and rhythm early on but got progressively better every game. Did not create an explosive impact but ended up doing what exactly the team needed, particularly in the knockouts.

Grade: C+

Trent Boult (Traded)

Numbers: 25 wkts in 15 inns @ ER 7.97

Assessment: Relentlessly accurate all tournament. Was impeccable with the new ball and did a pretty decent job with the old nut. Formed a formidable duo alongside Bumrah. Certainly the trade of the tournament.

Grade: A+

James Pattinson (replacement for Lasith Malinga)

Numbers: 11 wkts in 10 inns @ ER 9.01

Assessment: Did an exceptional job in the first half of the tournament - took wickets at crucial junctures and stood up when Bumrah was enduring a rough patch. However, fizzled out towards the back-end and struggled to meet the high bar he’d set for himself. Nevertheless, over-delivered.

Grade: B-

Chris Lynn (INR 2.00 crore)

Did not play

Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan (INR 5.25 crore)

Numbers: 418 runs in 14 inns @ average 41.80 and SR 138.41

Assessment: Grew from strength to strength as the tournament progressed, but perhaps peaked a tad too late for the team’s liking. Took his batting up a notch after being handed captaincy, but did not make shrewd decisions as a leader. A very good buy, regardless of where the team finished.

Grade: B+

Pat Cummins (INR 15.50 crore)

Numbers: 12 wkts in 14 games @ ER 7.86; 146 runs @ avg 21 and SR 128.07

Assessment: Threatened to implode as early as game one, but stuck to his strengths and led the KKR attack with elan. Did not get as many wickets as the team would have liked, but never let the side down in any game. Surprised KKR management with his batting, which was a revelation.

Grade: B-

Tom Banton (INR 1.00 crore)

Numbers: 18 runs in 2 innings @ avg 9.00 and SR 90.00

Assessment: Was a learning experience, more than anything, but failed to leave an impression in the 20 balls faced. Certainly did not live up to the pre-tournament hype, despite playing only two games.

Grade: E

Chris Green (INR 20 lakh)

Numbers: 0 wkts in 1 match @ ER 8.47

Assessment: Presence of Narine and Charkravarthy made it impossible to break into the side. Nothing much to derive from a solitary appearance on a wicket without spin.

Grade: N/A

Rajasthan Royals

Tom Curran (INR 1 crore)

Numbers: 3 wkts in 5 inns @ ER 11.44; 83 runs @ avg 83.00

Assessment: Proved to be a fine utility, particularly in the absence of Stokes, and played with the heart on the sleeve with bat and ball. Showed great grit but ultimately did not provide the cutting edge that the side needed.

Grade: D+

Andrew Tye (INR 1 crore)

Numbers: 1 wkt in 1 inns @ ER 12.50

Assessment: Numbers unfairly skewed the wrong way by the Sharjah factor, but looked ordinary in the sole appearance. Did not get a look in due to the Archer factor and, frankly, did not make a case to be looked in, either.

Grade: E

Oshane Thomas (INR 50 lakh)

Did not play

David Miller (INR 75 Lakh)

Scored a diamond duck in only appearance (0 off 0 balls); did not play any other game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mitchell Marsh (INR 2 crore)

Sustained an injury after bowling four deliveries; took no further part in the tournament after game one.

Jason Holder (replacement for Mitchell Marsh)

Numbers: 14 wkts in 7 inns @ ER 8.32; 66 runs at avg 33.00 and SR 124.52

Assessment: Provided much-needed teeth to the pace attack and donned the role of a leader right from ball one. Over-delivered with both bat and ball, enhanced the balance of the side and made SRH rue not picking him earlier. A top-class mini-burst.

Grade: B+

Fabian Allen (INR 50 lakh)

Did not play

Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell (INR 10.75 crore)

Numbers: 108 runs in 11 inns @ average 15.42 and SR 101.88; 3 wkts in 7 inns @ ER 8.04

Assessment: Was purchased as an explosive batsman, instead turned out to be a half-baked bowling all-rounder who could occasionally contribute with the bat. Let the team down with the bat from start to finish and failed to do any justice to his price tag. Was a great team-man, nevertheless.

Grade: F

Sheldon Cottrell (INR 8.50 crore)

Numbers: 6 wkts in 6 inns @ ER 8.80

Assessment: Started the season showing tremendous promise but waned with every passing game. Showed the tendency to crumble in the first instance of being put under pressure and showed a heavy lack of intelligence at times. Hurt the side with his one-dimensionality.

Grade: E

Jimmy Neesham (INR 50 lakh)

Numbers: 19 runs in 3 inns @ avg 9.50 and SR 105.55; 2 wkts in 5 inns @ ER 9.86

Assessment: Turned out to be a liability with both bat and ball. Brought more to the side off the field than he did on it.

Grade: F

Chris Jordan (INR 3 crore)

Numbers: 9 wkts in 9 games @ ER 9.65

Assessment: Had an excruciatingly rough start to the season, and was not trusted enough by the management, but bounced back in emphatic fashion to assert himself as the side’s go-to bowler. Was integral in Punjab’s late surge and did justice to his reputation as a world-class death bowler.

Grade: C+

Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis (INR 4.80 crore)

Numbers: 352 runs @ avg 25.14 and SR 148.52; 13 wkts @ ER 9.53

Assessment: Incredible. Unstoppable. Unassailable. Impactful and won multiple matches with both bat and ball and, at times, single-handedly carried the team in the campaign. Delivered in every role he was assigned and elevated DC from being a ‘good’ to a ‘great’ team. Signing of the season, despite not impacting the final.

Grade: A+

Shimron Hetmyer (INR 7.75 crore)

Numbers: 185 runs in 11 inns @ avg 23.12 and SR 148.00

Assessment: Struggled for rhythm throughout the season due to lack of time in the middle, and was also under-utilized by the management. Did not set the tournament ablaze, but showed glimpses of why he’s considered to be a generational talent. A disappointing campaign, nevertheless.

Grade: C-

Alex Carey (INR 2.40 crore)

Numbers: 32 runs in 3 inns @ avg 16.00 and SR 110.34

Assessment: Only got a look-in due to an injury to Rishabh Pant and failed to impress in each of his three knocks. If anything, gave away the fact that he’s not a finisher in T20 cricket.

Grade: D-

Daniel Sams (injury replacement for Jason Roy)

Numbers: 0 wkts in 3 inns @ ER 9.50

Assessment: Did not showcase the same consistency, efficiency and nous he did in the BBL for the Sydney Thunder and was also too conservative - did not back himself enough to execute the trademark slower ones. Was brought into DC to bolster the team’s pace attack, but instead ended up weakening it.

Grade: F

Anrich Nortje (injury replacement for Chris Woakes)

Numbers: 22 wkts in 16 inns @ ER 8.39

Assessment: Arguably the second-best injury replacement in IPL history behind Chris Gayle. Marauded batsmen with raw pace and, together with Rabada, transformed DC into the most-feared pace attack in the entire competition. Took important wickets, bowled at vital junctures and immortalized himself as the fastest bowler in IPL’s 12-year history. World-class.

Grade: A+