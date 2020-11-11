BCCI invites application for already-vacant three national selectors post

Today at 10:17 AM
The BCCI have invited applications from former cricketers for the post of three national selectors, vacant after the end of tenure for Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjape. The three selectors will join Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh in the national selection committee.
After Joshi and Singh replaced MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda respectively in the national selection committee that picked the teams for the tour of Australia, three more positions rendered vacant soon enough. Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjape bid adieu to their roles after having picked the squad for the tour Down Under, for which the BCCI invited applications.
According to the criteria set by the BCCI, the new selectors need to have played a minimum of seven Tests or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games to be eligible for the role. The person also needs to have retired from the game five years previously, with the age limit being set at 60 years for the desired candidates.
The candidates will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee, led by Madan Lal, where the former players will have to share their presentation regarding their vision for the Indian cricket going forward.
