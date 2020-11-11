BBL 2020-21 | Sydney Sixers get lucky as Mitchell Starc returns to league after six years

After the Covid-19 induced crisis resulted in many players pulling out, making the BBL roster a dull list, it finally got some much-needed impetus after they snapped up the services of Mitchell Starc. Starc has played 10 BBL matches in his career picking 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.92 and a strike rate of 11.3 but has decided against the same in 2014 to manage his workload. But having watched his bowling partner Josh Hazlewood and former skipper Steve Smith last year, the New South Wales pacer decided to return to the league this year.