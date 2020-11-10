VIDEO | Tim ‘clever’ Paine outwits Nick Larkin with his brilliant presence of mind

Today at 11:38 AM
In the Sheffield Shield match against NSW, Tim Paine pulled off a brilliant runout by using his presence of mind after Nick Larkin got beaten by a delivery from Gabe Bell. Paine caught and hit the stumps to catch the batsman outside the crease, getting a crucial breakthrough for his team.
After bowling out New South Wales for a paltry score of 64 in the first innings, Tasmania piled on 239 runs to get the first innings lead and took a commanding position in the match, courtesy Jordan Silk’s brilliant hundred and Jackson Bird’s 4 wickets for 14 runs. However, in the second innings, NSW made a terrific comeback as Nick Larkin and Moses Henriques scored smashing hundreds to put their team back in the match.
But just when NSW were running away with the match, Peter Siddle got the breakthrough in the form of Henriques, who scored 113, and then, Gabe Bell followed it up with Daniel Solway’s wicket to bring his team back in the match. After this, Tim Paine got into the action as he dismissed the new batsman Nick Larkin using his presence of mind.
Larkin got beaten by a delivery from Bell, which Paine collected cleanly, and seeing the batsmen standing outside his crease, the wicketkeeper threw the ball towards the wicket. The ball hit the wicket and the batsman had no clue where he was standing as he got run out by the Tasmanian wicketkeeper on the score of just 1 run, leaving the batsman shocked.
Here’s the video of the clever run out from the wicket-keeper:-
Wow! A bit brilliance by Tim Paine behind the stumps! #SheffieldShield
