VIDEO | Selfless Suryakumar Yadav ‘sacrifices’ his wicket for his skipper Rohit

At 90/1, Mumbai were in the driving position to get home with even three-four overs to spare, with their rock-solid batting order. However, after a punch to the off-side, Rohit sprinted for a non-existent single before Suryakumar Yadav at the non-striker’s end ultimately sacrificed his wicket.
Chasing 157, Mumbai’s openers never looked in doubt and if at all there was anyone in doubt, that is Delhi’s bowling unit. Right from the first over, when Ravichandran Ashwin stepped out to bowl, Rohit Sharma looked in a rather ‘sacrosanct’ form, with a massive six in the first over. In the second over, fellow countrymen Kagiso Rabada was taken to the cleaners, as Quinton de Kock smashed 18 runs off the right-arm pacer, as Mumbai got themselves off to a blasting start, with 26 runs on board.
It only looked like it was going to increase when Anrich Nortje was introduced into the attack, with Rohit going on his back foot and plundering two stunning pull-shots. However, once de Kock got out, Suryakumar Yadav picked off from where he left with a boundary and a six in the span of two deliveries. In the ninth over yet again, Rohit took it upon himself with two massive sixes against Pravin Dubey, putting Mumbai in just reaching distance of a fifth final win in the IPL history.
Out of nowhere, like it was out of syllabus, Ashwin was reintroduced into the bowling attack in the 11th over of the innings, Rohit looked like he was off for a quick single but as the camera panned out, there was no single on offer. However, at that point, the right-hander had already made it three-fourth towards the other end, forcing Suryakumar Yadav to sacrifice his wicket. And a selfless Yadav sacrificed his wicket for skipper Rohit Sharma in the all-important IPL final.
