VIDEO | Rohit Sharma’s ‘Jayant’ match-up punt accounts for in-form Shikhar Dhawan

When he was brought on, it was clearly a sign of warning for Shikhar Dhawan, who has struggled against off-spinners in the past. After two quick singles in the first two deliveries, the southpaw was back on strike, in a bid to take his home team out of trouble. When the off-spinner pitched one right in front of him, the left-hander was so tempted to strike the ball to the leg-side and in his attempt of a ‘booming’ sweep missed a straight delivery, which crashed against the stumps.