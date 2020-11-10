VIDEO | Rohit Sharma’s ‘Jayant’ match-up punt accounts for in-form Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 8:30 PM
When Rohit announced at the toss that Jayant Yadav was replacing Rahul Chahar, there was always a match-up waiting around the corner. Rightly so, in the fifth over, when brought on by Rohit, the off-spinner accounted for a ‘booming’ Shikhar Dhawan, as Mumbai were reduced to 22/3.
This was it, the big day, the day these two franchises have been waiting for since the start of the tournament. After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi won the toss and elected to put the ‘scoreboard’ pressure on four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. However, the cards were stacked against them, with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah’s form against them in the powerplay.
While Bumrah bowled just the one over, Boult’s first two overs was enough to breathe fire, reducing the Delhi top-order to 16/2. The pressure naturally fell on the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan to resurrect their batting and that was what they tried to do, with the big shots. However, when Rohit Sharma went ‘Midas’ and brought on Jayant Yadav to bowl, the familiar question of match-ups was right on board. The off-spinner had already accounted for six left-handers in his IPL career.
When he was brought on, it was clearly a sign of warning for Shikhar Dhawan, who has struggled against off-spinners in the past. After two quick singles in the first two deliveries, the southpaw was back on strike, in a bid to take his home team out of trouble. When the off-spinner pitched one right in front of him, the left-hander was so tempted to strike the ball to the leg-side and in his attempt of a ‘booming’ sweep missed a straight delivery, which crashed against the stumps.
A deafening silence prevailed and with that, Delhi’s hopes started to wither out but for Rohit Sharma, his punt and the endless match-up tactics had worked out once again. Talk about match-up kings and Mumbai are right there with their tactics!
Watch the dismissal here:
