VIDEO | Nattakan Chantham pulls off a ‘miraculous’ dive to save a certain boundary

Riding on Smriti Mandana’s 49-ball 68, Trailblazers lifted the Women’s T20 Challenge by defeating Supernovas by 16 runs. Batting first Mandhana-led team put on a score of 118/8 on the board with the skipper leading from the front. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Supernovas, picking 5 wickets for just 16 runs. In reply, Harmanpreet Kaur tried her best with her 30 but her team could score only 102 runs in 20 overs, courtesy some brilliant bowling from Salma Khatun, picking 3 wickets for 18 runs.