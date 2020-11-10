VIDEO | Nattakan Chantham pulls off a ‘miraculous’ dive to save a certain boundary

Today at 11:34 AM
Thai cricketer Nattakan Chantham pulled off a miraculous dive after chasing the ball to the boundary to save a certain four for his team Trailblazers. Feilding at short third man, Chanthan kept running behind the ball edged by Jemimah Rodrigues and then finally dove to save the boundary.
Riding on Smriti Mandana’s 49-ball 68, Trailblazers lifted the Women’s T20 Challenge by defeating Supernovas by 16 runs. Batting first Mandhana-led team put on a score of 118/8 on the board with the skipper leading from the front. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Supernovas, picking 5 wickets for just 16 runs. In reply, Harmanpreet Kaur tried her best with her 30 but her team could score only 102 runs in 20 overs, courtesy some brilliant bowling from Salma Khatun, picking 3 wickets for 18 runs.
Looking at the scores it is quite evident that the quality of cricket from Mandhana’s team was really high, leaving behind Supernovas in all three departments, most incredible of which was their fielding, especially the boundary-saving effort from Nattakan Chantham at the start of the chase.
During the powerplay overs, Jemimah Rodrigues edged the ball down the third boundary which looked like a certain four, but Chantham, standing at short third man, didn’t stop chasing the ball till the wire and finally pulled off a miraculous dive which took her over the boundary but she pulled the ball back inside the field before going over. In the end, Chantham saved 2 important runs with her amazing effort.
Here’s the video of the amazing effort:-
