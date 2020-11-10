Twitter reacts to ‘furious’ Mitchell throwing his bat after Peter Nevill declares the innings

Today at 3:41 PM
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who looked destined for his hundred playing on 86, didn’t seem too happy with New South Wales skipper Peter Nevill’s decision to declare the innings against Tasmania and he didn’t shy away from showing it by throwing his bat after he walked into the dressing room.
Starc wasn't happy
Peter Nevill declared while Mitch Starc was on 86*...— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2020
The quick wasn't too happy! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/NQLTkh1L0w
Mitchell Starc throws his bat away after coming into dressing room - when the captain decided to declare the innings when Starc was at 86*. https://t.co/AswhtAGL4C pic.twitter.com/SFz5ciwmIh— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2020
Starc could've scored his first first-class 100
Mitchell Starc scored unbeaten 86 runs from 132 balls including 9 fours and 1 six against Tasmania.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2020
Mitch Starc still waiting for his first, first class hundred https://t.co/mir1SUMiae— Jim Dale (@Mr_Tea82) November 10, 2020
The Sheffield Shield is quickly becoming my favourite thing, in the past two weeks alone we have had 567 centuries, one mankad warning, a weird stumping, Mitch Starc throwing his bat because NSW declared before he could get a century despite being on 84* and much, much more.— Megan Cantle (@megancantle99) November 10, 2020
This is what fans want now
Maybe Starc should channel his anger into his bowling. Has been short of what a Test bowler would be in shield games.— Fake Mitch Johnson (@NotMitchJohnson) November 10, 2020
Probably he deserved a hundred still #Starc behaviour wasnt unacceptable https://t.co/Ou83DTUu3R— Ninja (@gypsz13) November 10, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.