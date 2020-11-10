 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘furious’ Mitchell throwing his bat after Peter Nevill declares the innings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:41 PM

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who looked destined for his hundred playing on 86, didn’t seem too happy with New South Wales skipper Peter Nevill’s decision to declare the innings against Tasmania and he didn’t shy away from showing it by throwing his bat after he walked into the dressing room.

    Starc wasn't happy

    Starc could've scored his first first-class 100

    This is what fans want now

