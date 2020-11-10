IPL Final 2020 | Hardik and Krunal urged me to work on my fitness, reveals Ishan Kishan

After being purchased for a staggering sum of INR 6.2 crore in the auction ahead of IPL 2018, Ishan Kishan did not do justice to his price tag in the first two seasons but in IPL 2020, the Jharkhand lad showed the world exactly why Mumbai dished out the amount they did, for him. After scoring a remarkable 99 in his first appearance against RCB, Kishan grew from strength to strength and remarkably finished the season with 513 runs to his name, the highest by any MI player and the most by an uncapped player in the season.