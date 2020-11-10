IPL 2020 | Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar will definitely play for India, asserts Dominic Cork

Today at 2:02 PM
Former England pacer Dominic Cork has asserted that two Mumbai players Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar will definitely represent India among their pool of fantastic players. He added that Mumbai have the best squad along with the proper allocation of resources and on-point analytics.
Throughout the tournament, Mumbai Indians have looked like a team that has ticked off all the boxes, resulting in their dominating run, where they have destroyed oppositions with their skills. One of the main reasons for their dominating run has been the form of their players, where they have not relied on any single player to do the bidding for them as almost all their players have contributed significantly to their wins.
Talking about the same, former England fast bowler Dominic Cork has praised the performance of Mumbai players and singled out Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar as the players who will definitely represent India on the international stage. While Surya has been among runs throughout the tournament, Chahar played the role of a game-changer with his spin bowling on many occasions.
“Mumbai Indians have got some fantastic young players coming in – two I will name – Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar – two, that I think will play for India, definitely,” Cork asserted as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Cork further pointed out that the template used by Mumbai Indians in their team formation along with the proper allocation of resources has been the formula for their success in the league.
“When you look at what they (Mumbai Indians) have done over a period of time now, that template that they bring in, that squad is the best and I think the way that they resource players, their analytics is the best as well, the way that they do all their head-to-heads,” he added.
