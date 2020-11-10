IPL 2020 | No one can rule out a magnificent Rohit Sharma innings in the finals, insists Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 10:00 AM
Sanjay Manjrekar has insisted that although Rohit Shamra has not performed well this season one cannot rule out a big match-winning inning from him in the finals when it matters the most. He added that if Trent Boult is injured he would go for James Pattinson as he has given results this season.
Although Mumbai Indians have absolutely dominated the whole IPL 2020, their skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t been able to put on a show for his team, failing to be consistently amongst runs. Rohit’s last fifty came 7 matches ago, where he scored a fluent 45-ball 70 to get his team to a match-winning total. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has been superb at the opening slot, which raises the question if Kishan should open with Quinton de Kock.
Opining about the same, Sanjay Majrekar insisted that although Rohit has had a bad run, one cannot rule out a big knock from him in the finals.
“Nobody wants to make significant important changes. I know Rohit Sharma hasn’t set the IPL on fire but who can rule out a magnificent Rohit Sharma innings in the finals when it matters. Plus the left hand-right hand combination that Mumbai have, that’s the cricketing gospel for them, so not gonna happen,” Manjrekar said in a video of ESPNcricinfo.
Just before the main event against Delhi, Mumbai Indians seem to be in a fix with their star bowler Trent Boult who might not be available for the final due to an injury. Manjrekar reckoned that he would opt for James Pattinson instead of Mitchell McClenaghan as the former has given results this season.
“Just because McClenaghan hasn’t played for a long time and Pattinson has played and has given results as well. Fortunately, they are preferring Nathan Coulter-Nile now more than Pattinson. Maybe because of the slow nature of pitches, where Coulter-Nile has all those varieties of slower deliveries. So, just going by Pattinson’s record this season and because McClenaghan hasn’t played at all Pattinson might be the most sensible choice,” he said.
