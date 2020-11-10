IPL 2020 | Loved the freedom and aggression with which Delhi played against Hyderabad, expresses Harsha Bhogle

Today at 12:41 PM
Before the grand finale between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Harsha Bhogle has expressed that he loved the freedom and aggression with which Delhi approached the Hyderabad game and hopes to see the same against Mumbai. He added that he still thinks Delhi have a well-rounded bowling lineup.
After overcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals now have the challenge of Mumbai Indians in front of them, who have already beaten them thrice this season. In spite of their poor performance against the defending champions, Delhi did show against Hyderabad that they have the tactical flexibility to try new combinations, opening with Marcus Stoinis and recalling Shimron Hetmyer in inspired moves that paid off richly, making them a tough opposition to beat in the finale.
Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed that he loved the freedom with which Delhi played in their last match against Hyderabad and suggested that if they go with the same approach in the final, they might turn the tables in their favour.
"In their last qualifier against Hyderabad, Delhi were a transformed side. They took some hard decisions and the batting order looked so much the better for it. I loved the freedom and the aggression with which they played, so removed from the tentative side they sometimes presented. The wicket in Abu Dhabi was perfect too and I still think they have a really well-rounded bowling side. If they approach the final with the same freedom with which they played on Sunday, the dream may not be impossible," Bhogle wrote in his column for TOI.
Mumbai, this season, have looked apart from other teams in the league with their explosive batting line-up complemented by a fiery bowling attack led by pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. On the back of such good run, Bhogle picked Mumbai as his favourite win the title for the 5th time but insisted that anything can happen in the title match.
"On form, in the way they got to the final, in the manner in which they played, take your pick, Mumbai start favourites to win the title for the 5th time. But, and there is always one isn't there, a knockout game is a completely different animal, especially if it is the title at stake," he said.
