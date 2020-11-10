IPL 2020 | Loved the freedom and aggression with which Delhi played against Hyderabad, expresses Harsha Bhogle

"In their last qualifier against Hyderabad, Delhi were a transformed side. They took some hard decisions and the batting order looked so much the better for it. I loved the freedom and the aggression with which they played, so removed from the tentative side they sometimes presented. The wicket in Abu Dhabi was perfect too and I still think they have a really well-rounded bowling side. If they approach the final with the same freedom with which they played on Sunday, the dream may not be impossible," Bhogle wrote in his column for TOI.