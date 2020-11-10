IPL 2020 | Irrespective of the results Delhi should stick to their ‘fantastic’ players, reckons Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar has opined that irrespective of the results in the final against Mumbai, Delhi should keep faith in their players as the championship is not far away. He further added that the team composition of Delhi is quite distinct with overseas fast bowlers, Indian spinners and batsmen.

Delhi has finally made it up to the finale of the Indian Premier League after a long journey of 13 years, where they struggled to find their mojo despite signing a catalogue of big names over the years. However, since handing over the team to Shreyas Iyer and overhauling their squad with youngsters, Delhi earned two consecutive playoffs berths which is an amazing feat in itself. Now, they are set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians, in the final, to grab their first-ever title.

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Delhi Capitals should stick to talented players irrespective of the result in the final.

“Delhi have to be careful; they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the Championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the Championship is just around the corner for them,” said Bangar as quoted by Hindustan Times.

After getting knocked out from the Indian Premier League in 2019, Delhi Capitals brought in both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane hoping that the duo will add some much-needed experience to their young blooded team. While Rahane seems to have finally settled down after a jittery start, Ashwin has become an integral part of the line-up since the start of this season, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.76.

Bangar pointed out that Delhi Capitals have been efficient with their team composition and distribution of roles to the players, having clear demarcated responsibilities.

“You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play. In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of a control over which player you would want to have,” he said.

“So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments – one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen.”