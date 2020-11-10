IPL 2020 | In an IPL final the name of the game is pressure, insists Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has insisted that the final is always a high-pressure game and the key to tackle the pressure is to treat it like a normal game. He added that even though there won’t be any crowd, it would still be an enjoyable experience as it is the biggest final after the World Cup.

Since IPL’s inception in 2008, it has come a long way in becoming one of the biggest events in the sports world, growing at a staggering rate every year. It is watched by millions all around the world as the biggest cricket stars come together to play for their respective franchises. Such is the importance of IPL that several nations have prioritised the IPL when they're making plans for their cricketing calendar.

Now, as the latest season of IPL comes to it's end with defending champions Mumbai Indians vying for their 5th title against first-time finalist Delhi Capitals, MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard insisted that in order to handle the pressure of the final, the players need to treat it like a normal game. He added that although it will be played inside an empty ground, it will still be entertaining as it is the biggest final after the World Cup.

“The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere,” said Pollard in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

“Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It’s is an IPL final, it’s the biggest thing after the World Cup final.”

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to progress to the finals, while Delhi Capitals outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to enter the finals after finishing first and second on the points table respectively. Talking about the summit clash, Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that the team is not taking too much pressure and just want to enjoy playing good cricket.

“It’s another game of cricket, we are not thinking too far ahead, as long as we go through the processes and execute our skills, it’s a contest between bat and ball, runs and wickets, so try and enjoy this contest,” Jayawardene said.

“I just want the guys to go out there and enjoy the atmosphere. There are quite a few guys in our team who have been there and done that before so they know what they need to do.”