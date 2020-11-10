IPL 2020 Final | We went 100% this season in all games; its the hunger and preparation, admits Krunal Pandya

Following their fifth IPL title win, Krunal Pandya admitted that they went 100% in all games this season, with a really good preparation before the start of the tournament alongside hunger. He also added that Ishan Kishan was ready to listen and improve and there were never doubts about his talent.

Once again, it was Mumbai Indians, on the winning side of the IPL final, and this time it was their bowling performance, which dominated the Delhi Capitals, who were blown to smithereens in the early half of the encounter. One of their key puzzles, be it with the bat or the ball, Krunal Pandya admitted that they just wanted to put in 100% in every game this season.

Alongside that, he also revealed that there was a sense of hunger and their preparation coming into the tournament was really good, which showed in the games. The all-rounder also stated that they were in good shape coming into the final, with perfect execution in the nets. This season, he scored 109 runs for the franchise, picking up 6 wickets, having a reduced role in the setup.

“It's the hunger. The way we went about the games, there was always 100%. A lot of credit goes to how we prepared. One month before we came, everyone knew their roles. Everyone was in good shape, just executing what they were doing in the nets. [On Ishan] There have never been doubts about his talent,” said Krunal in the post-match presentation.

On Ishan Kishan, the elder Pandya pointed out that the southpaw was always ready to listen to all kinds of inputs and had a keen desire to keep improving. He also added that the left-hander has aced multiple roles for the franchise this season, with over 500 runs in the 2020 edition.

“The No. 1 thing I liked about him was that he was ready to listen and improve. All credit to him, the way he came back. The first game he was not there and then coming back in, batting at 4 and then opening, the way he's taken this opportunity, really happy for him and hope he continues doing this.”

His younger brother, Hardik Pandya, who could not bowl in the tournament, admitted that it didn’t quite bother him at all. The all-rounder also added that it was always about opportunities for him and the preparation. With 281 runs, the right-hander in the death overs was an immediate success for the franchise this season.

“[Not being able to bowl] didn't bother me. I enjoy what I do. For me it's about the opportunity. It's all about preparation. On that we did well and focused on improving day by day,” Hardik added.