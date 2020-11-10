IPL 2020 final | Was just another match; tried to swing the new ball and take wickets, opines Trent Boult 

"Some days I do like the powerplay. It's been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start. With everything going on, I've been welcomed in the side. To have made it across the line, it's been worth it. I wasn't aware of the talk, but I did have a niggle coming into the match. I wanted to be on the stage and happy I came through. I'd like to say I'm relatively experienced. Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that's been my role in the side," Boult said in the post-match presentation.