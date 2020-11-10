IPL 2020 final | Was just another match; tried to swing the new ball and take wickets, opines Trent Boult 

Yesterday at 11:55 PM
Trent Boult broke the backbone of Delhi's batting taking two early wickets and after the games stated that it was just another game for him, and he tried to swing the ball and take wickets with the new ball. Boult ended with figures of 3/30 and was adjudged Man of the Match for his exploits.
Every player wants to contribute to the best of his abilities in the biggest of games but very few do. For Trent Boult, he certainly knows how to step up and make the brand new white cherry talk as he had done against India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and replicated the same in the finale of the IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai, sending in-form Marcus Stoinis on the first ball of the game to set the tone for his side and then dismissed experienced Ajinkya Rahane in the third over reducing DC to 16 for 2, which derailed their innings.
Trent Boult has been consistently picking up wickets in the powerplay this season and he played this role to perfection yet again as he stated that it was just another game for the seasoned campaigner as he tried to swing the ball and take early wickets.
"Some days I do like the powerplay. It's been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start. With everything going on, I've been welcomed in the side. To have made it across the line, it's been worth it. I wasn't aware of the talk, but I did have a niggle coming into the match. I wanted to be on the stage and happy I came through. I'd like to say I'm relatively experienced. Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that's been my role in the side," Boult said in the post-match presentation.
Not only he did well with the new ball, but he also sent back Shimron Hetmyer in the death overs and he was a dangerman, who could have added runs quickly like he had done in the Qualifier 2 to give his side an edge. As a result of Boult's brilliant bowling, DC were restricted to 156, which was an easy target for MI as they hunted down the game with five wickets in hand to win their fifth IPL title.
