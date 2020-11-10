IPL 2020 Final | Think we’ll have to say that MI is the best T20 franchise, opines Kieron Pollard

Yesterday at 11:55 PM
After their fifth IPL title, Kieron Pollard has opined that it is safe to say that Mumbai Indians are the best T20 franchise across the world with the number of trophies and work they put in. He also thanked the owners and the management for putting their faith in the players in the past and now.
One of Mumbai Indian’s senior figure in the dressing room, Kieron Pollard had not only established himself as one of the best finishers for the franchise but also showcased his skills as the captain of the franchise earlier this season in Rohit Sharma’s absence. From a personal point of view, the right-hander scored 268 runs this season, at an average of 53.60, and a strike-rate of 191.42.
Alongside that, the lanky all-rounder from the Caribbean also picked up four wickets this season with the ball, including the prized scalp of AB de Villiers. Pollard, who has been part of the franchise since 2009, also opined that Mumbai Indians are the best T20 franchise across the world.
“It's a great feeling. I've been here for 11 years and it is our fifth trophy. No one sees the planning and training, it's pressure playing for a franchise like this. The amount of trophies, the amount of work, the amount of players who go on to play for their countries, I think we'll have to say so [that this is the best T20 franchise],” said Pollard after post-match.
Pollard also thanked the owners and the management for backing them through the thick and thin since the start of the competition. The all-rounder also cheekily sledged Bravo, with Pollard having more trophies than him.
“Kudos to the owners and management. Long may that continue. Dwayne Bravo you are behind me now (about number of T20 titles), I have to say that on camera (smiles).”
