IPL 2020 Final | Team winning title more important than me playing, asserts Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar, who was interestingly left out of the playing XI in the final to accommodate Jayant Yadav, claimed that he was not fussed one bit by his omission and all he cares about is the team’s performance. Chahar’s replacement, Jayant, also expressed satisfaction in contributing to the victory.

After enduring a fine campaign, picking 15 wickets in the first 14 games, young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar received a pasting in Qualifier 1 in Dubai, where he was taken apart by the Capitals for 35 runs in just 2 overs. Despite the beating he endured, Chahar was expected to play in the final but Rohit Sharma dropped a bombshell at the toss and revealed that MI were instead fielding off-spinner Jayant Yadav, owing to the presence of an excessive amount of left-handers in the Delhi line-up.

The move, eventually, turned out to be a masterstroke as Jayant, apart from castling Dhawan in his very first over, conceded just 25 runs to apply a chokehold on the Capitals. Post match, Chahar was asked about his omission, and the youngster revealed that all he ever cared about was the team winning the title.

“Feeling good winning back to back. Playing [in the XI] wasn't as important as winning this title,” Chahar told Star Sports after the final.

IPL 2020 was a largely successful season for 21-year-old Chahar, who conceded his runs at an ER of just 8.16 despite the battering he received in Qualifier 1, and the leggie spoke about his strengths which propel him to be successful on a consistent basis.

“I think my strengths are that I can turn the ball, bowl slowly, push them through - all my variations.”

Chahar getting axed in the last minute meant that pressure piled on Jayant Yadav, who was only making his second appearance of the season. However, unphased by the magnitude of the stage, the veteran campaigner brought all his experience and did a fine job for his side on what was the biggest day of his career. Someone who made only two appearances all season, the 30-year-old emphasized the importance of professionalism and claimed that he was chuffed to be able to contribute to the team in the most important game of the season.

“Happy to win the title. It's a great feeling to be champions two years in a row. Ithink it's the effort you put in throughout the season. It's a long tournament and you have to be professional in your preparation. This was a tactical move and [had to be read]. It's part of being a professional. You'll always be in the battle for small battles designed for you,” Jayant said.