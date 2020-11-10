IPL 2020 Final | Pattinson bowled beautifully, so I was happy to sit on the sidelines, insists Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile played in 7 matches this season, taking five wickets while scoring at an SR of 166.66 - a kind of impact performance Mumbai needed from their overseas recruit. It was a stunning inversion that resulted in the timely utilisation as the defending champions bore the fruit of it on the finals day against Delhi Capitals.

Not only did the Aussie pick two wickets with the ball, he also effected a run-out to have his contribution upto the biggest extent. He had no qualms for missing out on more than half of the campaign either as he felt Pattinson’s good performances fairly kept him on the bench.

“Felt good as a first time winner. Patto bowled beautifully, so I was happy to sit on the sidelines and wait for a chance, which it came. Felt started doing well towards the end of the tournament,” Coulter-Nile said in the post-match interview with Star Sports.

This was the second season for Quinton de Kock with Mumbai Indians after being traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore and incidentally this is the second title as well. The kind of performance he dished out on a regular basis to end up as the second highest run-scorer for the franchise spoke about his ability, but the South African skipper put it down to the side’s planning and execution.