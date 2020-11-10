IPL 2020 Final | Don't mind sacrificing my wicket for Rohit Sharma, states Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav looked in terrific form as he started with a four and a six but had to sacrifice his wicket for skipper Rohit after a mix-up but he stated that he doesn't mind sacrificing his wicket for him. For Mumbai Indians, it was an easy win set up by their bowlers who restricted DC to 156.

Getting run-out is arguably the most unlucky way to get out and Mumbai Indians' star batsman of the season Suryakumar Yadav experienced it in the big final today against Delhi Capitals as he was involved in a massive mix-up with Rohit Sharma that costed his wicket. In the 11th over, Rohit Sharma after hitting the ball kept running even though SKY had said no to the single as his skipper had crossed him at the non-striker's end, he had no option than sacrificing his wicket. However, it didn't impact the game much as MI went on to win the game with Rohit Sharma making a 51-ball 68 as Mumbai lifted their fifth IPL title.

After the match, a delighted Suryakumar Yadav asserted that one needs to express himself on the field, which they did well and also added that he doesn't mind sacrificing his wicket for Rohit Sharma.

"It's an amazing feeling. Before coming here we had a chat in the bus and the team meetings that we have won tournaments in alternate years - odd years - we wanted to break that jinx and create history. Here it is. Backroom staff have been amazing throughout. Preparation, process and routines are very important and they just said one thing - we'll take care of all this and you just go out there, express yourself, just enjoy and do what you do best. Rohit was batting very well at that moment. Most importantly he has been anchoring the innings a lot since first game. I don't mind sacrificing my wicket for him at all," Suryakumar Yadav told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

Earlier, in the first innings, Mumbai Indians had a dream start as they reduced DC to 21 for 3. DC could merely manage 156 despite a great partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as Mumbai took the game by the scruff of their neck with Bumrah taking complete control in death. After the title victory, Bumrah said that the win means a lot as it was a tough time for everyone with the pandemic situation and he feels happy that they have been able to bring back some smiles to the people back home.

"Very happy, we have worked hard, we started preparing before others, we worked through process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years. Very happy as a team. It means a great deal, the pandemic has been such a shock, we are just grateful to come back and play cricket, something we love. We are just happy we could bring back some smiles to the people back home, it's been a tough few months," Bumrah said.

The Mumbai Indians fast bowler had a brilliant tournament as he picked up 27 wickets in the league this season, the second-highest after Kagiso Rabada. He added that he felt his rhythm was good throughout and was just looking to focus on the basics.

"From the first game, I felt my rhythm was up, when I bowled the super over here, I felt I could execute against AB and Virat. Since then, my confidence went up, I just wanted to keep things simple and repeat the basics every time."